SUCHES, Ga. -- Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the deaths of 51,000 trout in north Georgia.

The fish died after someone cut off the main water line to the Chattahoochee Forest National Fish Hatchery in the early morning hours of June 4, officials said.

An estimated 51,265 fish were killed,valued at $61,887.

"It's beyond me why somebody would do this," said Kelly Taylor, project leader at Chattahoochee. "Everybody and everything suffers as a result: the trout; the fishermen; and the taxpayers."

Higher water temperatures added to the death toll. According to the agency, rainbow trout prefer fresh, cold water. With little water, the fish began dying and blocking the raceway screens which funnel water to the next raceway. In all, 12 of the hatchery’s 46 raceways were affected.

Taylor said that Georgia's Department of Natural Resources may be able to help pick up the slack in stocking fish.

"This season’s fishing should not be compromised at all," Taylor said. "Our state partners will pick up the slack. We always have each other’s backs.”

The Fannin County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 706-632-2044.

