When 8-year-old Maddy Fischer heard on her mom’s car radio, the funeral for Gwinnett County Police Officer Antwan Toney, last week, she knew just what she had to do.

“I was sad,” she remembered. “I felt like that was not right.”

That was the moment Fischer realized that out of her sadness, she had to offer compassion and support for her own city’s police officers in Lawrenceville, who were grieving along with the rest of Gwinnett County.

“I wanted to make the officers feel like they are appreciated in this world, and so they’re happy and they can save us,” she explained.

Maddy wrote a poem from deep within her expanding and limitless 8-year-old heart. Her mother, Katie, called a friend who is married to a Lawrenceville Police Officer, and one day last week, officers arrived to Maddy’s doorstep.

She ran to them and read to them what she’d written for them from her heart.

“When I hear the sirens go, I know to stop and chat, hello. They save the day every time, and stop all the evil crime. And that is why I’m glad they’re here,” she reads, to a round of applause from officers.

In addition to the poem, Lawrenceville Police Sgt. Mike Grap said Maddy drew each officer a picture and put their names on it.

“It made my day, to be honest with you,” he admitted.

Grap said he keeps the picture Maddy drew for him with him inside his police truck as a reminder of kindness.

PHOTOS | 8-year-old reads poem for police officers

Photo: 8-year-old reads poem for police officers

Maddy’s mom Katie told 11Alive she couldn’t be prouder of her.

“She has so much respect and appreciation for these heroes that put on that uniform every day,” Katie said.

It’s the moment – borne out of sadness at the loss of life – when Maddy Fischer’s 8-year-old year old heart showed all around her how a gesture of compassion and encouragement for others. A gesture that just may stay with them for the rest of their lives.

