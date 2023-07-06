Police investigate Acworth hit-and-run with golf cart

A driver in a sedan struck the golf cart, leaving a 24-year-old man with injuries.

ACWORTH, Ga. — Acworth Police are working to find out who struck a golf cart on the Fourth of July and took off.

Police said the crash unfolded by Main Street and Church Street. Officers said when they arrived they found a 24-year-old man hurt. He was in a golf cart when a vehicle crashed into him. The vehicle did not stay at the crash site, police said.

The man was taken to Kennestone Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

As for the driver behind the hit-and-run, police said the suspect vehicle was a dark-colored sedan. Authorities could not provide any other information.

The Acworth Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to work on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.