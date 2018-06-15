NORCROSS, Ga. -- The group Women's March, along with several other advocacy groups, are planning to gather outside of the Waffle House U.S. headquarters in Norcross on Friday.

The gathering is in response to the popular eatery's decision to side with the police department that is charging a woman after an incident at a Waffle House in Saraland, Alabama.

The advocacy groups and supporters will gather at 5986 Financial Drive NW, Norcross, Georgia at 10 a.m.

According to the Facebook event page, Women's March will be joined by the National Black Justice Coalition, Georgia Alliance for Social Justice, Alliance for Black Lives, Justice for Chikesia Clemons and Rally for Black Lives.

"This was not simply a brutal police beating; it was sexual abuse," a spokesperson for Women's March said in an e-mail. "Chikesia was violated, humiliated, and, like so many Black women before her, arrested and charged for her own assault."

Clemons was arrested back in April after she complained about a 50-cent charge for plastic utensils. Afterward, three officers threw Clemons onto the restaurant floor causing her top to slip and exposing her chest.

A video was taken and posted on social media, gathering hundreds of thousands of views and sparking national outrage.

For more information about the rally, check the Justice for Chikesia Clemons and Anthony Wall Facebook page.

