ALPHARETTA – The driver of a stolen car had to be rescued after driving onto the driving range at TopGolf in Alpharetta.

A TopGolf employee discovered the car hanging over the course netting at 7 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The driver had to be rescued from the car, which was leaning front-down into the netting. Alpharetta Police found that the car was stolen from Cobb County.

After the driver was medically cleared, they were arrested on several charges, according to police.

