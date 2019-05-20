ATLANTA — Police say they have issued warrants for the arrest of a man who shot a 37-year-old victim after an argument.

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday. According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to the call of a person shot in the 800 block of Pryor Street.

While still on the way to the scene, police got word that the victim had already been taken to Grady Hospital by someone else. Officers went to the hospital, but soon learned that the victim, Bobby Terry, had already died.

Police said it appeared the shooting stemmed from an argument between Terry and the suspect, who pulled out a gun and shot the 36-year-old in the chest.

Authorities have secured warrants, but they are not naming the suspect at this time.