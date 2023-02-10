Focusing on comfort, Arthur M. Blank Hospital reveals new patient rooms

Two TVs, closets and workspaces are all part of the new rooms.

ATLANTA — Arthur M. Blank Hospital is sharing a sneak peek at its new patient rooms.

With help from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Honorary Construction Manager Lex Stoll, the senior vice president of facilities and services Chris Chelette gave a virtual tour which can be viewed in the video at the bottom of this story.

Chelette explains that comfort and well-being were focal points for the new rooms and were made with adults in mind. Each will include two televisions, one for the patient and one for their parents, a double pull-out couch and even a desk for parents to work when accompanying patients for long-term stays. Rooms also include closet storage space.

Much of the enhancements were based on feedback from the Children's Family Advisory Council.

"The views are pretty incredible," Chelette said in the video while showing off a room's large window. "We knew from research that the light that comes into the room and your view of nature could really help our patients heal faster; it makes them feel better."

A majority of its rooms will have a view of Buckhead, Downtown Atlanta and Stone Mountain.