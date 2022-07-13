Athens mom starts Facebook group to help feed babies amid nationwide formula shortage

The group connects mothers, fathers and grandparents to share updates on where to find formula, what to throw away, and survey what type of formula is needed.

ATLANTA — Production of baby formula is back underway at a factory in Michigan. Its February shutdown over contamination contributed to a nationwide shortage and severely impacted Georgia parents.

It still remains tough for many parents in metro Atlanta to find the formula their young kids need.

A mom from Athens has taken to Facebook so that other parents aren't left out. Beth Barber created a private group called "Formula Mamas Georgia" back in May. It now has close to 800 followers.

The Facebook group connects mothers, as well as fathers and grandparents, to share updates on where to find formula, what to throw away, and survey what type of formula is needed.

Barber said the members of her group have stepped up to help each other find formula and make sure no child goes hungry.

"Even if it's just five babies who get fed from all of this, and that's five babies who wouldn't get fed before. And that's what matters. So it's been amazing to just sit back and watch all of this happening," Barber said.