Atlanta philanthropist, businessman A.D. 'Pete' Correll dies

A celebration of life is planned for June 2 at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta.

Atlanta philanthropist and businessman A.D. “Pete” Correll has died. He was 80.

Rev. Tony Sundermeier of First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta confirmed the death to The Associated Press.

He said Correll died Tuesday at his home in Atlanta after a brief illness.

Correll was known for leading one of Georgia’s biggest companies and helping to save Atlanta’s public hospital, Grady Memorial, during a time when there were fears it could close due to financial woes. Correll became the chairman and CEO of Georgia-Pacific in 1993.

The company's current president and CEO, Christian Fischer, issued the following statement.

“The Georgia-Pacific family was saddened to learn of former Chairman and CEO Pete Correll’s passing, and our condolences go out to his family and friends. Pete was a transformational leader in Georgia-Pacific’s 93-year history and his impact on the company is immeasurable and still with us today. He left us with a legacy of a commitment to employee safety and environmental excellence, our position as a leader in consumer products, and our passion for satisfying customers and serving communities where we operate," the statement said in part.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she was also saddened to learn of Correll's passing.

"His contributions to Atlanta and the entire state should inspire each of us to play a part in strengthening the fabric of our communities," Bottoms said in her statement. "Our thoughts are with Ada Lee, his family and loved ones.”