ATLANTA -- One of the Atlanta City Council's members is in the hospital.

The District 3 staff confirmed to 11Alive that council member Ivory Lee Young, Jr. had been hospitalized. The staff didn't go into details about his condition, but they released the following statement:

The family of Councilmember Ivory Lee Young, Jr. thank you for all of the well wishes and continued prayers. As he continues his healing process, they are asking for privacy at this time.

According to the city's website, Young is serving his fourth term on the council. He also serves on the city utilities and community development/human services committees as well as the committee on council.

During his tenure, he has served on most of the council committees the website said.

