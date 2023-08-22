Atlanta City Council passes ordinance prohibiting drive-throughs, drive-ins near BeltLine

Jason Dozier, one of the sponsors behind the legislation highlighted pedestrian safety as the primary reason for the ordinances.

ATLANTA — Atlanta City Council members voted to adopt two ordinances prohibiting drive-throughs, drive-in facilities and adding gas stations near the BeltLine on Monday.

Jason Dozier, one of the sponsors behind the legislation and the city's representative for District 4, highlighted pedestrian safety as the primary reason for both ordinances. Specifically, Dozier mentioned the disparity in the number of Black pedestrians killed compared to other groups.

"The number of pedestrians struck and killed by people driving cars in Atlanta more than doubled between 2020 and 2021, and Black pedestrians are twice as likely to be struck and killed while walking than any other ethnic group," Dozier said in an emailed press

Data included in the ordinances cited Georgia as one of the 10 deadliest states for pedestrian fatalities, with over 3,000 Atlanta families impacted by traffic violence.

Specific to the BeltLine, the ordinance mentioned:

47 pedestrians seriously injured in crashes since 2015 near the BeltLine, but 25 of the collisions happened within the last two years

14 pedestrians were killed in collisions with cars near the BeltLine since 2015, but eight of those collisions occurred within the last two years

The need for these ordinances came from restaurants and establishments wanting to bring drive-through options to the area as it continues to develop further, according to the city legislation.

However, the ordinance sponsors cited studies showing fast-food restaurants, which often have drive-through options, are associated with increased pedestrian deaths in low-income neighborhoods. Council members in support of the two ordinances said prohibiting these structures would protect the Black and Brown communities that will be included in the next phase of BeltLine developments.

Drive-through and drive-in facilities within the BeltLine would limit accessibility and cause "congestion, decrease incentives to walk, create less urban pedestrian design and overall not align with the vision of the Beltline Overlay zoning and design standards and requirements," the ordinances list.

Below is the full statement from council member Dozier:

"Today, my colleagues and I passed legislation that will limit vehicle traffic near the Atlanta BeltLine, ultimately making the BeltLline and its surrounding communities safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and transit riders. The number of pedestrians struck and killed by people driving cars in Atlanta more than doubled between 2020 and 2021, and Black pedestrians are twice as likely to be struck and killed while walking than any other ethnic group. Atlanta City Council voted unanimously to adopt Vision Zero as a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries. These reforms will provide the city with additional tools to ensure that becomes a reality."