Johnny Hollman's family meets with Fulton County DA Fani Willis

On the night of Aug. 10, Johnny Hollman died after being tased by an Atlanta police officer when officers responded to his accident scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The family of Johnny Hollman took their fight for justice to the Fulton County D.A.’s Office on Monday.

On the night of Aug. 10, Hollman died after being tased by an Atlanta Police officer when officers responded to his accident scene.

“What justice looks like is the prosecution of this officer for crimes he committed against Deacon Hollman,” said attorney Mawuli Davis, who represents Hollman's family.

Davis and the family met with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hoping to convince her to file charges against the Atlanta police officer who responded to Hollman's accident.

“What we saw was murder, we saw an assault against a 62-year-old man who was literally pleading for his life, informing the officer that he could not breathe, informing him of his medical condition and that he was having issues with asthma. And, the officer with malicious intent continued to strike and tase,” Davis added.

The autopsy report released last week by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office classified Hollman’s death as a medical homicide.

The document also noted he died as the result of an abnormal heart rhythm due to being tased. And even though the document went on to say other preexisting conditions like heart disease and diabetes, were contributing factors to Hollman's death, the family claims he was living with his illnesses and would be alive today if it were for the encounter with the officer.

During their meeting, the family said they wanted to give Willis a better understanding of who Hollman was.

“We just want to thank DA Fani Willis for taking the time out to meet with us today and again we heard what she said and we feel as though she heard what we said but at the end of the day we’re still seeking for this video to be released,” said Arnitra, Hollman’s oldest daughter.

Davis added Willis promised to release the body camera video at the center of this case after all witnesses have been interviewed.