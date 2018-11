ATLANTA — Officials confirm there is a fire at the Federal Penitentiary in Atlanta

According to Atlanta Fire Department Sgt. Cortez Stafford, crews are responding to a two-alarm fire at the facility at 601 McDonough Blvd. in SE Atlanta.

Officials are not sure how the fire started at this time.

According to Stafford, inmates are being moved to another section of the facility until the situation is resolved.

