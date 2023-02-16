Experts see more changes to Atlanta's housing market in 2023

Inventory is tight but better than most of the country

ATLANTA — Prices are up and so are interest rates, but the housing outlook in metro Atlanta is looking better.

Chris and Cassandra Morgan said when it comes to looking for a home, patience is key.

The Morgans were ready to move from their home in Smyrna to something a little bigger in a better school district for their daughter. They searched for about a year.

“I was upset with what we were seeing,” said Chris. “A lot of the quality for what I thought we were going to spend was not there.”

Then 2023 arrived. The family has found a new home in Marietta and are now packing up to move.

“It felt like everything went back on the market,” Cassandra said. “I was like, this is great. We found a lot of great options.”

The remainder of the year is bound to bring even more changes to Atlanta’s housing market.

Interest rates are up dramatically from a year ago while demand continues to outpace supply.

Michael Fischer of the Atlanta Realtors Association said while prices are up in some areas of metro-Atlanta, that’s not the case everywhere.

“We’re seeing a lot of opportunities with condos and townhomes,” said Fischer. “Inventory is creeping up a bit. More inventory means more opportunity for buyers.”

The National Association of Realtors rates metro-Atlanta as one of 2023’s most affordable places to buy a home in the nation. The inventory level is growing faster here than most metro areas while the job market means more people here can afford a home.

Rohan Ganduri, a professor of finance at Emory University, said the rising cost of rent has made buying a home more attractive than it was a year ago.

He explained that the key is researching areas where you might want to live.

“Go to Zillow.com and look up a zip code and see how house prices and rental prices are trending over time,” Ganduri said. “One can also look at how property taxes are trending in a certain area.”

It took the Morgan family a year of research.

“Do the legwork ahead of time,” said Chris. “Have that patience.”