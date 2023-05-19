Atlanta receives $20 million for infrastructure improvements. Here's how the city plans to spend it

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is set to embark on a series of crucial infrastructure and transportation projects thanks to millions of dollars in additional funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The state has allocated nearly $20 million to the city, providing a significant boost to essential projects without burdening taxpayers through the General Fund.
This latest allocation of funds, made possible by the Biden Administration and the city's federal delegation, represents a major step forward in Atlanta's mission to become a city built for the future, according to officials. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens expressed his gratitude for the grants, acknowledging the value of partnerships with the state in projects that benefit the community as a whole.
Here is a breakdown of the grants:
Atlanta Department of Transportation: $2,200,000
- Purpose: Construction of sidewalk connections at Clark Atlanta / Atlanta University Center
Construction of Washington Park sidewalk connections: $2,165,093.70
Construction of the Westside BeltLine Connector sidewalk link: $2,103,560.80
Updates to the Dunbar Neighborhood Center: $2,200,000
Atlanta BeltLine's development of Enota Park: $2,200,000
Improvements to the J.C. Birdine Neighborhood Center: $2,200,000
Improvements to Worksource Atlanta's Community Center: $2,200,000
Department of Parks and Recreation: $2,032,301.70
- Purpose: Improvements to four City of Atlanta parks
Atlanta Downtown Improvement District's Woodruff Park Accessibility and Activation Project: $2,199,561.10
These new federal funds supplement the city's ongoing efforts to invest in its infrastructure. Last year, Atlanta voters approved the $750 million Moving Atlanta Forward Infrastructure package, with $460 million earmarked for transportation projects.
In addition to that, the city has secured more than $100 million in federal investments through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, specifically for the airport, roads, and transit.
With this substantial injection of funding, the City of Atlanta is poised to make significant progress in enhancing its infrastructure and transportation systems. The projects will not only improve connectivity and accessibility but also contribute to the city's long-term vision of creating a more sustainable and vibrant community, according to a news release.