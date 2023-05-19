Atlanta receives $20 million for infrastructure improvements. Here's how the city plans to spend it

The state has allocated $20 million to the city to improve its vital infrastructure.

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is set to embark on a series of crucial infrastructure and transportation projects thanks to millions of dollars in additional funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The state has allocated nearly $20 million to the city, providing a significant boost to essential projects without burdening taxpayers through the General Fund.

This latest allocation of funds, made possible by the Biden Administration and the city's federal delegation, represents a major step forward in Atlanta's mission to become a city built for the future, according to officials. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens expressed his gratitude for the grants, acknowledging the value of partnerships with the state in projects that benefit the community as a whole.

Here is a breakdown of the grants:

Atlanta Department of Transportation: $2,200,000 Purpose: Construction of sidewalk connections at Clark Atlanta / Atlanta University Center Construction of Washington Park sidewalk connections: $2,165,093.70 Construction of the Westside BeltLine Connector sidewalk link: $2,103,560.80 Updates to the Dunbar Neighborhood Center: $2,200,000 Atlanta BeltLine's development of Enota Park: $2,200,000 Improvements to the J.C. Birdine Neighborhood Center: $2,200,000 Improvements to Worksource Atlanta's Community Center: $2,200,000 Department of Parks and Recreation: $2,032,301.70 Purpose: Improvements to four City of Atlanta parks Atlanta Downtown Improvement District's Woodruff Park Accessibility and Activation Project: $2,199,561.10

These new federal funds supplement the city's ongoing efforts to invest in its infrastructure. Last year, Atlanta voters approved the $750 million Moving Atlanta Forward Infrastructure package, with $460 million earmarked for transportation projects.

In addition to that, the city has secured more than $100 million in federal investments through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, specifically for the airport, roads, and transit.