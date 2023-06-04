Report shows over 66K people moved to metro Atlanta for new jobs

​Data shows that Fulton County and the City of Atlanta had the most growth.

ATLANTA — At least 66,000 people moved to metro Atlanta for a new job in the past year since April, according to a report from the Atlanta Regional Commission.

The group suggested that the strong employment growth in the metropolitan area is fueling the population increase and causing more people to move to the area.

“People are moving here for one simple reason: jobs are plentiful,” said Mike Carnathan, the commission's managing director of research and analytics.

The City of Atlanta added 14,300 residents in the past year, the report stated. It claimed that the population totaled to 521,315.

Report numbers showed that each of metro Atlanta's 11 counties saw growth.

The commission claimed that Atlanta saw the fifth-highest job employment in the nation with numbers behind Austin, Dallas, Las Vegas and Orlando.

Here's a list of metro Atlanta major counties:

Clayton County - Population sits at 303,315 people this year. It added 1,030 residents this past year.

Cobb County - The commission claims the population this year is 785,349 people and that the county added 6,100 people.

DeKalb County - 779,442 people currently live in the county this year with at least 4,420 people moving to the area for jobs this past year.

Fulton County - The county that saw the most growth now has a population that sits at 1,105,670 for this year. At least 18,500 moved to the county this past year.

Gwinnett County - The second-largest growing county in the metro area has a population of 997,212 this year. It added 13,510 this past year.