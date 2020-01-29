ATLANTA — A woman drove her SUV off the second story of a Buckhead parking deck and through a wall, leaving her car suspended about 10 feet off the ground.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said they safely got the woman out of the car, though it wasn't clear if she was injured from the impact itself; firefighters were checking her for injuries.

The incident happened in the parking deck of a shopping center across from Phipps Plaza in Buckhead off Peachtree Road. Atlanta Fire Rescue said it was near the Target in the shopping center.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash. Atlanta Police are investigating that part.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

He had 76 bullet wounds from police guns. The DA is asking why