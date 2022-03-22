Atlanta's Pullman Yards gets a climate-friendly facelift

Construction on the opportunity recently wrapped up.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's Pullman Yards has a new, and greener, look.

Mayor Andre Dickens announced Tuesday construction has wrapped up at the historic property.

In collaboration with Invest Atlanta and Ygrene, the property secured nearly $4 million in retroactive financing to help the property get energy-efficient enhancements– and make way for other greener opportunities.

Work on the property is a testament to a City of Atlanta program that was approved five years ago, the mayor said. The program provides financing for energy efficiency and renewable energy building improvements, according to a city news release. The property is currently hosting the immersive Imagine Picasso experience and is known for housing other pop-up concerts and art exhibits.

Pullman Yards used the financing for a new roof and insulation for one of its buildings, the city said. Such funds assist the owners in recouping their costs for reinvestments in future upgrades like energy-efficient plumbing, heating and air condition, electrical systems and LED lighting, a news release said.

“The opportunity to retroactively finance nearly $4 million in construction costs has made it possible for us to reinvest even more in our local community and to further develop Pullman Yards as a cultural asset and economic driver for Atlanta,” said Maureen Muelen, owner of Pullman Yards. “This partnership between Invest Atlanta and Ygrene is a game-changer for commercial property owners like us and is an incredible opportunity for every business in Atlanta to do their part to help the city meet its climate and energy goals.”

Atlanta passed a resolution in 2017 dedicating the city operations to achieve 100% clean energy by 2025 and later communitywide by 2035.