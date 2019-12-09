WINDER, Ga. — A train collided with a car Thursday morning in Winder, police say.

The crash happened at around 10 a.m. on Broad Street near East May Street and a McDonald's restaurant.

"No one appears injured and we hope to have traffic moving as soon as possible," Winder Police said.

They said CSX has a protocol they follow and cannot move the train until it is cleared by their administration.

As of now, the Horton Street crossing near Hill’s Ace Hardware is the only intersection in the city open for crossing, police said.

"The underpass is also open and we are trying to keep traffic flowing on both sides of the tracks for those two crossings until the train is moved," they said.

Return to 11Alive.com for updates on this developing story.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police search for 2-year-old, concerned for welfare due to 'issues' with father

Family of Scout Schultz, student shot and killed by Ga. Tech campus police, suing school

Parents sue school district after teen suffers serious brain injury

19-year-old woman shot while breaking into cars