Parrots stolen from Buckhead restaurant found, owners say

Ruby, Peaches and cream were taken from their cages after the thieves blacked out the restaurant’s cameras, owners said.

ATLANTA — Owners at R. Thomas Deluxe Grill are whole again after being reunited with their three birds stolen from the restaurant early Friday morning.

Ruby, Peaches and Cream were taken from their cages just after 6 a.m. after the thieves blacked out the restaurant’s cameras, according to family of the restaurant owner.

No arrests were reported. 11Alive is working to gather more information about the possible thefts.