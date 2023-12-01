Here are some MLK Jr. Day events in Atlanta | List

Here are some of the ways residents can celebrate the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and spend their Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta, the city at the heart of the Civil Rights Movement, is proud to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with lectures, concerts, exhibits and many volunteering opportunities. Here are some of the ways residents can spend their Monday.

Hands-On Atlanta

There are many events planned with Hands-On Atlanta this weekend to keep the spirit of Dr. King alive with opportunities to volunteer and help others. This local nonprofit participated in the King Holiday Observance Kick-off Reception with music and fellowship at Freedom Hall Atrium from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023.

Their week of service started on January 11, and there are a number of nonprofits that could use assistance. Among them are the City Bridges Food Pantry, Atlanta (beautification projects) and the distribution of fresh produce to Grady Hospital patients.

Hands-On Atlanta MLK, Sunday Supper at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, occurs Jan. 15, 2023, from 5 until 8 p.m., and MLK Day at the Atlanta History Center and Community Commemorative Service at The King Center is set for Jan. 16 and 17, 2023.

Ebenezer Baptist Church

Ebenezer Baptist Church will hold an ecumenical service on Jan. 16, 2023. The service is sponsored by The King Center for Nonviolence.

King Holiday Observance

At the King Center, there is a full 10-day celebration of the accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott. Throughout the weeks, there are several opportunities to attend events leading up to the January 16 holiday. The theme for this year is ‘Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems.’ This theme is meant to define the 2023 King Holiday Observance events and programming while serving as a compass for all the work we will do this upcoming calendar year and beyond.

Georgia Tech MLK Lecture

Georgia Tech will commemorate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during several events organized by faculty, staff and students. Tech’s 2023 MLK celebrations include the 12th Annual MLK Lecture from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023, featuring Eddie Glaude Jr., James S. McDonnell, Distinguished University Professor and chair of the department of African American Studies at Princeton University. The lecture will happen at the Exhibition Hall Midtown Ballroom.

MLK Day, The HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest and Battle of the Bands

Drumlines battles and mass brand performances are planned for the HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest and Battle of the Bands Jan. 15 and 16, 2023, at State Farm Arena. There will also be basketball games featuring Southern University, Jackson State University, Miles College, Talladega College, Alabama A&M and Alabama State University.

Free Entry to National Parks

Many national parks in Georgia offer free entry in honor of Dr. King on Jan. 16, including Atlanta’s Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield

Visit the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta to learn more about Dr. King and the civil rights movement. Find out more about Atlanta’s civil rights history.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration at Jennie T. Anderson Theatre

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at a celebration filled with meaningful performances, starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta.



The annual event, hosted by the Cobb NAACP, will showcase singers, dancers, musicians, spoken word performers and more. You can also watch the Cobb NAACP's MLK Day Celebration live beginning at 10 a.m. on Cobb TV's YouTube page here.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 at Atlanta History Center

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Families are invited to spend MLK weekend at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and learning about his dream for a better world. Along with the event, families can participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration parade and birthday song and learn fun facts. The celebration continues with children creating birthday cards, and a dream mobile in honor of Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

On Jan. 16, 2023, children are invited to step into the Morph Gallery to wish Dr. King a happy birthday, share their ideas to help the world or tell him, on the Dream Collaborative Mural, what they would do together if he were their best friend. Children also will plant a seed at the tree of change with guest artist Martelle Belle.

NAACP DeKalb County Branch 21st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in DeKalb County