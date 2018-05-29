ATLANTA—Here are four quick thoughts on some Atlanta Braves regulars, after pondering the highs and lows of Monday's doubleheader split with the New York Mets.

1. RONALD ACUNA JR.

Acuna's 'ACL knee sprain' doesn't appear to be a season-ending proposition.

That's the good news.

But will it be a June-killing injury for the Braves outfielder? It's too early to tell.

As such, Acuna's stint on the 10-day disabled list (knee sprain/bruised back) should be viewed with cautious optimism ... and frank pessimism.

Why is that? For starters, we rarely hear the three-letter term of 'A-C-L' used with glowing injury reports.

Put another way, Acuna may be the athlete version of Schrodinger's Cat: His prospects for returning sometime in mid- or late-June are both promising and disparaging at the same time.

2. CHARLIE CULBERSON

Heading into Monday's doubleheader with the Mets, the Braves' utility man had a lifetime batting average of .167 in the ninth inning; and his career average with 1-2 counts was just slightly better—at .201.

But none of that matters today, after Culberson produced the season's No. 2 thrilling moment, depositing Seth Lugo's high fastball over the left-center fence and clinching the Braves' 4-3 win over the Mets.

(Atlanta's No. 1 moment? The Braves rallied from a five-run deficit in the 9th last week to beat the Marlins, 10-9.)

The holiday comeback victory guaranteed the Braves (31-22) another day of remaining in first place in the National League East.

It also brought an acceptable ending to Max Fried's spot start (no decision), as he surrendered just one earned run in five innings of work.

One last note on Culberson: Of his seven career homers, three have been of the 'walk-off' variety.

3. BRANDON MCCARTHY

McCarthy has become a feast-or-famine asset for the Braves.

Of his 11 starts, the veteran right-hander has allowed three or fewer earned runs eight different times.

For the other three outings, though, McCarthy has been a glutton for punishment, getting roughed up for eight, six and five earned runs (Monday's outing).

As such, McCarthy's seasonal ERA of 5.05 should be extremely frustrating ... even though it's also far from misleading.

4. OZZIE ALBIES

Go ahead and bet the farm on Albies going yard Tuesday against the Mets.

This has nothing to do with probable New York starter Steven Matz ... but everything to do with the following stat:

Albies (leader in runs, doubles and homers among MLB second basemen) hasn't logged more than six consecutive games without a home run this season.

Plus, Albies has recorded multiple hits in each of his last three games against the Mets.

© 2018 WXIA