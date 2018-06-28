Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is one step closer to building its new 446-bed, $1.5 billion hospital on North Druid Hills Road.

The healthcare provider filed a certificate of need with the state on Monday to show why they are pursuing the new campus - and to allow other providers to file objections within the following 60 days.

CEO Donna Hyland told 11Alive's news partner, the Atlanta Business Chronicle, that she hopes no one will oppose the project since CHOA is the only freestanding children's healthcare system in the state.

"We want this to be something that continues to differentiate Atlanta and when people are thinking about where they want to live, this will be an attribute to attract young families," Hyland told the Business Chronicle.

The healthcare provider plans to ultimately relocate Egleston to the 70-acre campus it intends to build on North Druid Hills Road. The Atlanta Business Chronicle reports that this will include 20 acres of green space.

"The additional beds and expanded services are necessary so that Children’s can meet projected pediatric demand in Georgia," Children's said in a statement.

As part of the certificate of need, Children's gave a general breakdown of the overall cost, 81 percent of which will go to the hospital itself, 9 percent to a clinic and medical office building, 7 percent to a central utility plant and 3 percent to site improvements.

If approved, the new hospital would open in 2025. Meanwhile, the Business Chronicle reports that the Center for Advanced Pediatrics which is located on the new campus will open in July.

