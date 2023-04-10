Maynard Jackson junior dies rescuing children from strong currents in Florida, family says

Bryce Brooks, a junior at Maynard Jackson High School, lost his life after jumping into the ocean in Escambia County, Fla.

Bryce Brooks, a junior at Maynard Jackson High School, lost his life after jumping into the ocean in Escambia County, Fla. near Pensacola, his family said. The area is in Florida's panhandle bordering the Alabama state line.

His family said his rescue efforts happened Thursday when four younger children were caught in a strong current at the beach.

"Bryce's actions helped to save several children from a dangerous situation and his heroism will never be forgotten," a family spokesperson said in a news release.

Escambia County officials said there were intense rip currents in the area over the weekend, according to reporting from 11Alive's sister station WPMI.

Several beach access points were flying the yellow flag, which signaled moderate currents. This current level indicates that inexperienced swimmers shouldn't attempt to get in the water.

Escambia Fire Rescue said at least four children were pulled out of the water during the popular vacation and spring break weekend.

"Bryce was a selfless young man who embodied passion and kindness. He lived his life with a contagious spirit and a deep appreciation for the people around him," his family said in a prepared statement. "Bryce's heroic act is a testament to the type of person he was and the values he held dear."

Bryce leaves behind his parents, Shivy and Crystal Brooks, and his 6-year-old brother Christian.

