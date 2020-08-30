Buford woman killed in Hall County wreck, passenger hospitalized

Mary Amber Moore, 39, succumbed to her injuries at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, the Georgia State Patrol announced.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Buford woman died on Saturday from injuries sustained in a Hall County wreck on Thursday.

Mary Amber Moore, 39, succumbed to her injuries at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, the Georgia State Patrol announced. She was the driver.

Her passenger, Julie O’Heir, 35, of Snellville, remains hospitalized.

At around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Moore was driving a Toyota Highlander on Blackjack Road in Hall County when she lost control of her vehicle negotiating a curve.

Authorities say the vehicle struck a ditch and utility pole before overturning and coming to rest on the driver’s side.

Both women were not wearing seat belts and were ejected and pinned under the vehicle.