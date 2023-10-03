2 men, teen arrested for allegedly shoplifting $26K worth of baby formula theft, police say

Cartersville Police Lt. Greg Sparacio said the group went to various stores during peak busy times making off with the formula.

ATLANTA — Two men and a teen are behind bars for allegedly shoplifting thousands of dollars worth of baby formula at multiple metro Atlanta stores.

Police said the three accused suspects walked into a Cartersville Publix and walked out with 12 cans of baby formula, which they didn't pay for. However, investigators said that was just a drop in the bucket, they ultimately found $26,000 worth of formula in their alleged getaway car.

“We believe right now that they have hit several locations, Publix, Kroger, Walmart and more in just over a course of a couple of days,” Cartersville Police Lieutenant Greg Sparacio said.

The two men and a 16-year-old were captured on surveillance video stealing baby formula, according to the police department.

Although the shortage isn't as bad as it was months ago, most stores still only have a limited supply.

“It’s needed especially this Nutramigen brand right behind me, it’s a very specific brand that any family that has a child with a cows milk allergy or some kind of sensitive stomach really needs,” Lt. Sparacio said.

This particular brand is about $42-$45 per can. An infant can use one to two cans per week.

Lt. Sparacio said the group went to various stores during peak busy times making off with $26,000 worth of formula.

“You’d have a group of three and one male and one female would go inside of the store with a backpack and they would put 6 cans, 7 cans in each backpack and just walk out of the store,” Lt. Sparacio said.

“I think they should be punished as far as they can,” Erica Hagood said, who has a close friend with a newborn – who had difficulty finding formula. “So, I collected samples just to help her out. Gerber and Similac – they were giving free samples. When I got them I would send them to her."

She said the suspected thieves don’t realize their stealing directly from the mouths of babies.

“Babies are suffering, it’s not just the mom that is suffering it’s the babies,” Hagood said.