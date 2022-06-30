'Much more than that booming powerful voice' | Braves PA announcer Casey Motter dies in his sleep at 53

The Braves announced his passing on Thursday. Motter was a Smyrna native who had been with the club since 2007.

ATLANTA — Casey Motter, the "booming powerful voice" over the PA system at Braves games since 2007, died in his sleep at the age of 53.

The Braves and another company he was associated with, Ballpark DJ, announced his passing.

In a social media post, the Braves said he got his start with the team after then-GM Frank Wren heard him announcing a youth football game and invited him to audition for the team.

The team described him as a lifelong Braves fan and Smyrna native, who said it was a "dream come true" after Atlanta won the World Series last year.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family, and we share our deepest sympathy with Braves fans everywhere," a team statement said.

In a Facebook tribute, Ballpark DJ noted he was "much more than that booming powerful voice."

They described him as a "loving family man" who "laughed often and worked hard."

"He was the best friend you could possibly ask for," the company wrote on Facebook. "We will miss him dearly."

He was, they added, "simply one of the greatest voices to ever grace a microphone."

He is survived by his wife Debbie Motter as well as the rest of his family.