ATLANTA — A cheerleading squad from one of Atlanta's toughest neighborhoods who set out to prove where you come from doesn’t determine where you’ll go, did just that.

This past weekend, the team from Kindezi Gideons Elementary in the Pittsburg community in Atlanta competed in their first major cheer competition at the Georgia International Convention Center. The competition featured teams from all over Georgia and neighboring states - many with more means than the Wolfpack Dream Team.

That didn't stop the squad's shine, though - in an update, the team told 11Alive they took home first place in the national competition.

It was a major feat for the team of girls, many of whom had never cheered ever before. But, under the guidance of their coach Gabrielle Abrams, many of the girls have newfound confidence - and a sisterhood.

“My coach – what she means to me is … she’s like a sister, a mother and an auntie,” one cheerleader explained.

“There’s just not a lot of opportunity, so I wanted them to realize you have dreams and they can come true,” Adams said.

Now, the girls have their eyes set on a higher prize - the US Finals. That competition will happen May 4 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, but they need $6,500 in order to go. They're turning to their community - who showed up to support them the first time time around - once again to ask to help make their ultimate goal achievable.

Donations can be mailed to Kindezi Gideons Elementary School:

1090 Windsor St. SW

Atlanta, GA 30310