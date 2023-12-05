Resident's tune becomes official song for Cherokee County

Kurt Wheeler and his mom wrote a song entitled "Cherokee County," which has now been adopted by the county.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County man is showing love for his hometown through music.

Kurt Wheeler and his mom wrote a song entitled "Cherokee County," which has now been adopted as the county song.

According to the county's website, the original tune talks about the county's history, features, and what it means to grow up in the community.

The county said he was approached by the Cherokee County Historical Society after having a discussion about a performance at the organization’s capital campaign kickoff to write a song about the County. It was written in 2020.

His mother, Barbara, was able to help and provide historical context to the tune.

Wheeler said he was honored with the idea that his song was being adopted by the county. He performed at an April board meeting.

11Alive photojournalist Tyson Paul talked to Wheeler and his mom about the honor.

"It was a powerful moment for us to be there standing together representing the generations that had come before us -- not just for our family -- but for other families in this county," he said.

