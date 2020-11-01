ATLANTA — A child is in the hospital after being hit by a car Friday evening in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police said they were called to the 3800 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive just after 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found a juvenile in the street that appeared to have head trauma.

Officers said he wasn't alert or conscious when he was taken to the hospital. However, he was breathing.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed the child ran across the street when he was hit by the car.

The driver remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

OTHER HEADLINES:

Elderly woman fighting HOA after being hit with $17,000 in fines

Woman hired to help with secret Atlanta dinner party speaks out against organizer: 'I think he's robbing people'

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old