COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A person believed to be involved in an overnight hit and run surrendered to Cobb County Police after an hours-long SWAT standoff.

They found the suspect near Bay Island Cay at which time the person barricaded themselves inside of a home.

Police said the suspect wasn't armed and no shots were fired during the standoff.

Police said that SWAT activity in the area left one road closed.

The situation impacted Bay Royale, Baywatch Cove and Baywatch Landing, according to the tweet.

Police have yet to release any more details regarding the suspect at this time.

