Abuse allegations reported at College Park daycare

The investigative findings determined that a four-year-old child was hit with a ruler and that their arm was pulled by staff.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Amanda Robinson and her mom Anissa Thompson cannot believe how Robinson’s children were treated by a daycare employee.

They say the woman pulled the boy's ear, pushed his head and hit his arm and the teacher admitted to "popping his bottom."

They say it happened last month at An Angel's Touch Learning Center in College Park.

"He is four years old. He is on the autism spectrum and I just can’t believe that people would be this way," the boy's mom Amanda Robinson said.

They reported the incident to the center’s owner, but say no action was taken so they reported it to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.

An investigation was launched and completed about two weeks later.

In a statement to 11Alive, the agency confirmed a complaint was received on July 15 and the investigation was completed Aug. 2.

"One of five allegations was substantiated. The one allegation substantiated was inappropriate discipline. The investigative findings determined that a four-year-old child was hit with a ruler and arm pulled by staff. The program received a citation for inappropriate discipline, a plan of improvement was developed. The center has been notified of the final report and the reporter/parent has been notified."

Thompson doesn't think the investigation was detailed enough and she wants to see the staff responsible for the abuse removed, although her grandchildren are no longer attending the school.

But more importantly they want other parents to be aware of what’s going on and how to find the information on the early care and learning website.

The mother and daughter duo say they have file a child neglect and abuse report with police.

11Alive reached out to An Angel’s Touch Learning Center for comment, but did not hear back.