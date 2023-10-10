Squatters break into College Park home again, owner says

The homeowner said two children were found inside of the home by responding police.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — It's been a week since a College Park homeowner said she first encountered a group of squatters inside her home.

The couple discovered inside of the home told officers they had been living there for weeks, but the homeowner said she had been in and out of the home since August.

The couple could be seen on bodycam video showing officers an alleged lease. The homeowner said officers told her that she would need to file an eviction notice in Fulton County Court to get them removed.

She later found screens removed from multiple windows and found the lock box to her garage had been damaged. After removing the couple from her home, she said she installed Ring cameras around her property.

Over the weekend, she said she captured video of a group of people once again prowling around her property.

She added police were called out to the home once more, finding two children inside and a U-Haul parked outside. Authorities asked them to leave and they did. It's unclear whether these people are the same people she previously evicted.

In footage from last week, officers can be seen telling the homeowner that squatters in the area are a problem.

The homeowner said something needs to change to provide landlords and tenants with more protection.

"Some kind of law or procedure needs to change because it should not be this easy for someone to break into your home," the homeowner added.

At last check, the home is squatter free and the new renters have moved in. A spokesperson with the College Park Police Department released the following statement in response to why no arrests were made: