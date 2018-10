COLLEGE PARK, Ga. – A police department is remembering the life and legacy of one of their own.

College Park Police announced on Facebook the passing of former Police Chief Walter ‘Tommy’ Sheets. The department said he passed away on Tuesday.

Sheets began his time with the department in 1970 and was promoted to Chief of Police in 1987. He retired from the position in 1996.

The department said he was a U.S. military veteran and served in Vietnam.

