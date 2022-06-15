Atlanta opens cooling centers amid rising temperatures

Lights snacks and water will be provided by the city.

ATLANTA — Temperatures continue to rise, and the city of Atlanta plans to open a cooling center for residents looking for relief from the heat.

The city said the location would be open from June 15 to 17 from noon to 7 p.m. daily at the Old MLK Natatorium at 90 Boulevard NE.

Light snacks and water will be provided by the city to residents while at the center.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are active for many counties across the state, including many in metro Atlanta.

Those warnings will be in effect on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.