Marietta mom shares how kidnapper tried to take her daughter

The young girl was taking part in a lemonade stand and trying to get more sales when it happened.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Cobb County are searching for a man they say tried to kidnap a 7-year-old selling lemonade over the weekend.

The girl’s mother said it was her worst nightmare.

“We normally don't let our kids go anywhere alone and in an instant, it happened,” said Kim Brinkman.

Brinkman said she and her husband were out of town this past weekend. Her in-laws were watching her children at their home in Creek Park when her 7-year-old went on a playdate on Saturday afternoon.

“They were having a lemonade stand the dad made lemonade and they were out,” said Brinkman.

To drum up more business, around 3:30 p.m. the girls decided to knock on a few friends’ doors down the street, so they split up.

That’s when Brinkman said a man in a black mini-van saw her daughter walking alone.

“He got out from the passenger side, grabbed her, shoved her in the car, got in behind her and closed the door," Brinkman explained. "But the other door was not closed all the way so she got out the other side."

Brinkman said once her daughter escaped - she ran crying to her friend and they both ran to tell adults who called Cobb County Police.

“There were four police cars and police knocking on doors so they took it seriously, immediately thankfully,” said Brinkman.

She said now police are looking for doorbell cameras that may have recorded the vehicle.

“It was a black minivan my daughter said it was very dirty inside and outside,” said Brinkman.

Officers are also seeking information about a suspect.

“My daughter said about 6 feet because (he's) taller than her dad he had a red hat a bright blue shirt fading into a dark blue and dark blue pants or jeans,” said Brinkman.

On Wednesday, Brinkman turned over the clothes her daughter was wearing that day to police, while her daughter met with a police sketch artist. She said she’ll do whatever it takes to help police find him.

“There’s no way it was the first time by his actions and I just hope they catch him before he does it again or finds another girl who doesn't run,” said Brinkman.