Crews extinguish flames at Alpharetta home

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the home along Centennial Drive around 6 p.m. The house is not far from Ocee Park.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Crews battled flames at an Alpharetta home Monday evening.

Firefighters appeared to have the flames under control. However, video shows one side of the home completely scorched by the flames.

Officials have not yet said if there are any injuries or what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.