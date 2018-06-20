PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. -- A two-year-old boy used a "doggie door" at his home to go wandering around this metro Atlanta county Wednesday morning.

The boy was found wandering around the area of Scoggins Road and Hart Road around 8:15 am.

Police were notified when a 911 caller reported the child wandering in the roadway. Police said the child appeared to be unharmed, and they immediately began attempting to locate his parents.

A short time later, the child's mother then called police to report him missing, and police then reunited the family.

Police said all of the doors to the home were locked and secured, but the child found his way outside through a "doggie door."

As a result of a lack of apparent negligence, police said charges will not be brought against anyone in this case.

