Darrien Lopez is charged with murder in the shooting death of James Faith, who was walking with his wife near their home when the incident happened.

DALLAS — It’s a love triangle that ended in the death of James Faith. Nearly three years later, Darrin Lopez is on trial for murder in Dallas County.

Lopez is the ex-boyfriend of Jennifer Faith, James Faith’s wife. Officials said she and Lopez rekindled a long-distance emotional affair.

On Oct. 9, 2020 around 7:30 a.m., Jennifer and James Faith went for their routine walk with their dog. Near the Faith home on Waverly Drive in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, Lopez allegedly shot James seven times, killing him.

Jennifer Faith is already serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to a murder-for-hire charge in federal court.

Now, a criminal jury will listen to testimony, see evidence and decide if Lopez is guilty of murder. Overall, the state will argue that Jennifer Faith and Lopez were long-lost lovers with violent fantasies, which resulted in the death of James. The defense will argue that Jennifer Faith manipulated Lopez, who suffers from a traumatic brain injury and PTSD, and convinced him to kill her husband.

DAY 1

After opening statements on Tuesday, the state began to call witnesses.

Jason Schneider, a friend of James, testified first. He called the victim "Jamie." He said his friend was an American Airlines IT director, who moved to Dallas for a career promotion.

Schneider described, “He’s just a great guy, funny, smart, very intelligent, genuine.” The victim was a Packers fan, a gamer, a traveler and a foodie. His friend said James loved to be with family.

On the morning of Oct. 9, 2020, Schneider said, “Jennifer called me that morning. […] She was hysterical.”

He believed her emotional act. He felt betrayed by Jennifer. “I had no idea she was capable of any of the things I found out,” said Schneider.

A neighbor, Emery Wilson, who lived five doors down from the Faiths, testified that he heard gunshots and screaming. He said he ran outside and saw the alleged shooter, Lopez, wearing a mask and hoodie while holding a gun. The following day, Wilson said Jennifer asked him to accompany her on her morning walks. While he was uneasy about walking after the incident, he said he did his neighborly duty and joined her.

Within two weeks, Wilson testified that he stopped the walks because he felt something wasn’t right. “I was having a lot of mixed feelings,” said Wilson. He said he told Jennifer that he saw the shooter, and her reaction was concerning. “I was quite surprised that she was not remorseful nor showed any form of sadness that I had seen the [shooter], but I couldn’t give any more details.”

Wilson, like Schneider, later discovered Jennifer Faith plotted the death of her husband. He said, “Disappointed that I pretty much wasted my time trying to help someone that was using me.” He continues, “I think more or less, she just used everybody.”

During Wilson’s testimony, surveillance video was shown of the Faiths leaving their house. Another camera captured the sound of multiple gunshots and loud screaming.

Several members of the Dallas Police Department also were called to testify, including homicide detective Chris Walton.

A piece of evidence that was brought up multiple times on Tuesday was the duct tape used to tie Jennifer Faith’s hands together during the shooting. It was staged to make it seem like a robbery, but detectives found it suspicious from the beginning. “The size of the duct tape,” said Walton. “How could this small piece of duct tape tie her down? That was my initial reaction.”

Text messages and other evidence led police to Jennifer Faith and Lopez. Some were shown in the courtroom on the first day of trial, and explained by cell phone experts. An FBI special agent and ATF special agent also took the stand, among other law enforcement officials.