DECATUR, Ga. -- DeKalb County firefighters battled an apartment fire at a complex in Decatur early Sunday morning that displaced up to 60 people, according to the Red Cross.

It happened at about 1:30 a.m. at the Avondale Forest Apartments in the 3300 block of Mountain Circle in Decatur.

DeKalb Fire officials said one unit was damaged by fire and another four units were damaged by smoke and water. One firefighter received minor injuries to his knee while battling the blaze.

According to DeKalb Fire Captain Dion Bentley, there are conflicting reports regarding the number of people displaced by the fire.

When crews arrived, Bentley said, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the bedrooms of the unit involved in the fire.

Apartment complex security officers refused to allow television news crews to take video of firefighters as they battled the blaze. Security demanded that news teams leave the apartment property.

Jay Lawrence with the American Red Cross says their crews are helping about 60 people in 15 families who were displaced by Sunday morning's fire. Lawrence says many children were involved.

