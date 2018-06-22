A teen from Douglas County is missing and sheriff's deputies are hoping the public can help bring her home.

Haylee Churchill is 13 years old and was last seen on Wednesday at her home.

Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said she ran away from home, but because of her age, she could be in possible danger.

Haylee is described as 5'4 tall, weighs around 135 pounds, with brownish-red hair and blue eyes.

If you have spotted her or have any details on where she might be, contact Investigator Christy Clark at 678-486-1274 or cclark@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.





© 2018 WXIA