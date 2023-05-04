Drowning woman saved by firefighters in Roswell

It happened near the Don White Memorial Park, officials said.

ROSWELL, Ga. — The swift action of Roswell firefighters saved the life of a woman who was drowning in the Chattahoochee River on April 27, according to a release from the department.

It happened near the Don White Memorial Park, officials said, at around 1:29 p.m. Firefighters were alerted after several bystanders said they saw the woman struggling to stay afloat in the river.

The Roswell Fire Department’s Swiftwater Rescue Team and firefighters attempted to reach the victim with a water rescue throw rope, but she was unable to grab it. Without hesitation, two firefighters jumped into the 50-degree water, swam out to the victim and brought her back to shore.

“Thanks to their quick thinking, calm demeanor, and exceptional bravery, Firefighters Riley and Laudermilk were able to rescue the victim and bring her safely to the shore,” Roswell Fire Chief Joe Pennino stated. “Their heroic actions undoubtedly saved her life.”

The fire department wants to remind everyone that May is Water Safety Month and urged people to practice water safety when they are in or around bodies of water.

The department urges resident to pay close attention to their surroundings, wear appropriate safety gear and never swim alone. If someone sees someone struggling in the water, they should call for help immediately and never attempt a rescue alone.