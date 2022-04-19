Police shut down drug operation near Atlanta day care

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are touting a recent drug bust that shut down an operation running out of a home near a day care.
In February, police said they received information that drugs were being sold out of a home on Northwest Drive, which was located next door to a fully operational child care center.
After months of investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the home. However, officers decided to hold off and serve the warrant on a Saturday, considering the day care runs Monday through Friday.
On April 16, investigators served the warrant, recovering four firearms - one of which was stolen - more than 900 grams of cocaine, and close to $103,000.
Officers also arrested one man, charging him with:
- Trafficking cocaine
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
They added that a second individual was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.
In a Facebook post, Atlanta Police said "we applaud all involved in this case for safely bringing this illegal operation to a close without incident. We also remain thankful for the citizens of Atlanta who continue to be involved in their communities. Job well done!"