Police shut down drug operation near Atlanta day care

Multiple people were arrested during the incident.
Credit: Atlanta Police

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are touting a recent drug bust that shut down an operation running out of a home near a day care.

In February, police said they received information that drugs were being sold out of a home on Northwest Drive, which was located next door to a fully operational child care center.

After months of investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the home. However, officers decided to hold off and serve the warrant on a Saturday, considering the day care runs Monday through Friday.

On April 16, investigators served the warrant, recovering four firearms - one of which was stolen - more than 900 grams of cocaine, and close to $103,000.

Officers also arrested one man, charging him with:

  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

They added that a second individual was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.

In a Facebook post, Atlanta Police said "we applaud all involved in this case for safely bringing this illegal operation to a close without incident. We also remain thankful for the citizens of Atlanta who continue to be involved in their communities. Job well done!"

