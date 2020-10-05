Accident on I-285 kills man who stopped to help broken-down driver

Investigators believe the victim was hit after exiting his own vehicle to help someone else who was stuck in a travel lane of the often busy interstate.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — An attempt to help a stalled motorist on I-285 came to a tragic conclusion when a Good Samaritan was struck while approaching the broken-down vehicle.

Dunwoody Police said that they were called to I-285 west near Ashford Dunwoody Road around 2:16 p.m. to reports of a person hit by a vehicle. By the time police arrived, the victim was already dead.

Police said that their crash investigation team has since taken over the investigation and believes, based on preliminary statements and evidence, that the victim had gotten out of his vehicle after parking behind a broken-down car. That's when the victim was struck by another vehicle, police said.

At this time, the victim's name is being withheld as police attempt to contact his family. Police only described him as an adult male. No one else was injured in the crash and police say there have not been any charges filed.

As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call Dunwoody Police Officer Chris Forman at 678-382-6900. Officer Forman can also be reached at Christopher.Forman@dunwoodyga.gov.