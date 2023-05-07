Positive results in testing as Fulton County works to resolve E. coli issue at Chattahoochee River

Collaborating with contractors and staff, an investigation was launched, focusing on a comprehensive review of the facility's infrastructure and processes.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County officials reported Wednesday that it's actively working to tackle the discharge of partially treated wastewater, which has led to heightened levels of E. coli in the Chattahoochee River.

After receiving reports of increased E. coli levels near the Big Creek facility, Fulton County said it conducted tests to verify the situation. Collaborating with contractors and staff, an investigation focused on a comprehensive review of the facility's infrastructure and processes.

The investigation revealed no structural issues at the Big Creek facility. Instead, officials said the root cause was identified as an imbalance in the biological processes employed to treat wastewater. These processes rely on a balance between "good" and "bad" organisms. In this case, insufficient levels of the beneficial organisms resulted in the proliferation of harmful bacteria, including E. coli.

To rectify the situation, the county government said starting on July 3; it began introducing 12 truckloads of "good" microorganisms per day into the treatment plant. This reintroduction of beneficial microorganisms aims to restore the biological process and reestablish a healthy microbial balance within the facility.

The county said the ongoing testing conducted since the implementation of this measure shows promising results, with improvements observed in the number and variety of microorganisms. Fulton County added that indicators also suggest that the reintroduction of microorganisms is proving effective in restoring the biological balance at the plant.

In addition to reintroducing beneficial microorganisms, Fulton County said it has introduced additional UV treatment processes to enhance disinfection and further address the presence of E. coli. To mitigate the impact of the discharge, approximately 5 million gallons of wastewater are being diverted to Cobb County's Sutton Water Reclamation Plant.

Fulton County has reported the issue to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) and supports the decision of the National Park Service to extend the partial closure of the Chattahoochee River until the matter is fully resolved. And open lines of communication have been established with the cities of Roswell and Sandy Springs.