Man shot walking along Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta, police say

It happened early Sunday morning.

ATLANTA — A man is recovering after he was shot early Sunday morning along Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta.

APD officers responded to the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue where they were met with a man who was shot in his leg. This is not far from several popular bars and restaurants including Joystick Gamebar and the Georgia Beer Garden.

He told police that he heard gunfire when he was walking on the sidewalk in the area. That's when he realized he had been shot in the knee.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.