Elton John, who long called Atlanta home, puts Buckhead condo on the market at roughly $5 million

The legendary singer first came to Atlanta and made it home in 1991.

ATLANTA — The longtime Atlanta home of Elton John, where he set up shop back in 1991 and for a time became one of the city's most beloved local faces, is now on the market.

Luxury realtor Chase Mizell posted that the condo at the Park Place on Peachtree building, at 2660 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, is being listed for nearly $5 million.

Buckhead.com reported earlier this month that a quiet moving-out process had been going on at the condo for nearly a month.

John arrived in Atlanta and quickly came to consider the city a second "hometown." It was a place where he settled into a quieter life following his hard-charging younger years, living off-and-on in Buckhead for more than three decades.

"I like that Southern hospitality. Everyone is incredibly courteous and friendly,” he said in a 1993 Architectural Digest article.

Of the home, he said back then: "“The apartment is unbelievable — it’s beyond my wildest dreams.”

Mizell posted of the condo on Instagram:

Introducing a truly unparalleled masterpiece in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia. This sprawling condo, a union of six separate units, has been transformed into a palatial two-story sky residence that stands as a testament to luxury living. Owned by the most successful solo artist in the history of the US Billboard charts, and one of the most revered artists worldwide, this residence is a living work of art and a true embodiment of international prestige.

The official listing price is $4,995,000.



