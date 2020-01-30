ATLANTA — A speaker brought to Emory University this week is raising eyebrows after speaking out against diversity in colleges along with other polarizing issues.

Colleges and universities across the country wrestle with how to best handle diversity every year and there is a lot of debate over whether schools should use affirmative action when admitting students or not.

And while students at Emory are not afraid of challenging dialogue or controversial issues, the conversation brought by conservative author, Heather Mac Donald made some students feel unwelcome on their own campus.

"Being female is not an accomplishment," Mac Donald said to a room filled to capacity with students. "And it is certainly not one relevant for scientific achievement."

The conversation became triggering to some students when Mac Donald veered into her thoughts about rape on college campuses.

"The vast majority of what is called campus rape are voluntary hook-ups," Mac Donald said.

Students responded with collective shock.

"She was there to only spark controversy and to be provocative," said Emory senior Ayana Dickens. "How are you saying that you value diversity which is one of our values on campus and you’re allowing for a speaker like this?"

Sexual assaults have plagued Emory students for years. In 2014 the university ranked third in the country for reported sexual assaults according to a study by Rehabs.com. And, in 2018, a campus survey showed about 15 percent of undergraduate women experienced sexual assault during the 2017 to 2018 school year.

In a statement, Emory said in part, it "values, promotes and encourages the free expression of ideas... vigorous debate and speech are promoted and encouraged, even if the speaker challenges our values."

Mac Donald's appearance was paid for with private funds. Emory College Republicans and the Emory Law Federalist Society sponsored the discussion.

"We would invite Ms. Mac Donald back to campus again," the Republican club said in a statement. "She certainly started a conversation about pertinent issues facing the culture of higher learning."

The club added that the rape conversation was unexpected.

"At least from my experience, most people at Emory do not share that belief," said Emory NAACP President Timothy Richmond.

It's not the first time Emory students have faced a controversial speaker. In 2018, a far-right political commentator, Milo Yiannopoulos, was invited to campus. Students protested in response.

NAACP students also plan to hold a protest in response to the event.

"I would like to see a consideration of some of the harm that’s been done," said Emory student Devin Lucas.

The group is also preparing a list of demands to give administrators. They said that while they support Emory's freedom of expression policy, some feel they may need to reevaluate what they value as a community.

The full statement from the university

The Emory College Republicans and the Emory Law chapter of The Federalist Society sponsored a discussion Tuesday with Heather Mac Donald, a political commentator. Private funds paid for this event.

Student groups often invite speakers to campus for programs open to the Emory community. Other student groups held a counter event at the same time as the Mac Donald program.

Emory University values, promotes and encourages the free expression of ideas and these beliefs are affirmed in our Respect for Open Expression Policy. Through this policy, Emory creates an environment where the expression of ideas and open, vigorous debate and speech are promoted and encouraged, even if the speaker challenges our values.

Emory College Republicans response

