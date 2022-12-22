'He knew exactly where to come' | Empty Stocking holiday charity burglarized - again

The director said this time she watched it happen live on her phone surveillance app.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta charity seems to have a true Grinch on its hands.

For the second straight year, a burglar has struck the holiday charity – stealing toys from the Empty Stocking Fund.

It operates in a cavernous southwest Atlanta warehouse with a pretty robust security system that keeps out most people, with the exception of what appears to be a lone serial burglar who has beaten the system so far.

"He knew exactly where to come," Executive Director Manda Hunt said.

She says he broke in five different times in one burglarious weekend burst last month – accessing the warehouse by breaking a narrow loading dock window, shimmying through and into the building.

Surveillance video captured an image of him pushing a cart after making his selections. An alarm system notified Hunt, who saw it in real-time.

"I called 911 on a different phone as I’m watching the individual walking up and down in our warehouse, loading a shopping cart full of things," Hunt said. "It was very frustrating and very maddening."

If this sounds familiar, it should.

A year ago, a burglar broke into the same warehouse by sledgehammering a cinderblock wall, then squeezing through to help himself to toys intended for needy families. Caught on a surveillance camera, he remains at large.

"Everything that I have seen, I believe this is the same individual," Hunt said.

"That this is one person who is incredibly industrious. And if he had only put that hard work toward good, imagine what he could accomplish," she chuckled ruefully.