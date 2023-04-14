'It is very frustrating' | South Fulton mother still hasn't received her April SNAP benefits

Samantha Abrams' SNAP account is approved for $732 a month, but when she calls to check her balance, she only has $2.58 in it.

ATLANTA — Families across metro Atlanta are reporting they are going without food because of an issue with their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The state reports some benefits are delayed due to technological issues. The wait seems like it's going on forever for those who rely on the assistance to feed their families.

Samantha Abrams is one of the many Georgians receiving monthly SNAP benefits, which provides funds for families to buy groceries. She has three mouths to feed and is making sure her kids eat first.

Abrams doesn't have much.

"We've got some lemons here," she said while looking in her refrigerator.

She should have a full fridge through her SNAP assistance. Abrams showed 11Alive her account, which is approved for $732 a month, but when she calls to check her balance, she only has $2.58 in it.

“I was supposed to get them [SNAP] on the 9th," Abrams said.

However, almost a week later, her assistance still isn't in her account.

“It is very frustrating. It really is," Abrams said. "There's nothing I can do about it, and that's what really makes me angry.”

Abrams said this isn't the first time she hasn't gotten her benefits.

“I'm really reliant on you guys to help me each time, and each time you guys help me being is that things get done," Abrams said.

Abrams welcomed 11Alive into her kitchen back in November as she waited for her benefits.

“I didn't get them until a day before Thanksgiving," Abrams said.

She had to go to the food bank both times to feed her two children while she's on disability.

“I think that I really shouldn't have to go to the foodbank if I get stamps benefits," Abrams said.

The Georgia Department of Human Services said people should call them if there's an issue with their SNAP benefits, but Abrams said she's called all week with no call back.

“My case manager has this voicemail. I leave a voicemail, then I get her supervisor because she leaves the number on her voicemail," Abrams said.

The state human services department also tells 11Alive they lost the last day of SNAP renewals due to a system issue and are working as quickly as possible to get them processed.